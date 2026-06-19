Gov’t Digital Push to Benefit Jamaicans Overseas

Improving the ease with which Jamaicans overseas can access services and conduct business with their homeland is a key objective of the Government’s digital transformation efforts.

Trevor Forrest, Senior Advisor to Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, underscored the importance of building local technological capacity to support that goal while speaking during a plenary session on ‘Harnessing Diaspora Talent to Build Jamaica’s AI and Digital Future’, at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Wednesday (June 17).

Mr. Forrest outlined that building local technological capacity is critical to improving service delivery and making it easier for Jamaicans overseas to engage with their homeland.

“One of the most frustrating things is how difficult it is to get things done from overseas. One of the things that we must look at in a very real sense is how we can make it more efficient, easier for everybody, not only the ones here but overseas, to engage with us, to do business and get things done,” he stated.

Mr. Forrest noted that technology alone will not address these challenges, emphasising that investment in human capital is equally critical.

He advised that the Government has embarked on a series of initiatives aimed at raising awareness and understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, while equipping Jamaicans with the skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

Mr. Forrest further posited that increasing awareness of AI can help unlock innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among young people and vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National AI Task Force and Deputy Chair of the Caribbean AI Task Force, Chris Reckord, outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen Jamaica’s AI readiness and digital resilience.

He noted that the National AI Task Force is now focused on translating its recommendations into policy and reviewing legislation that may need to be updated to support the responsible adoption of AI technologies.

“The AI Task Force was tasked with two main things in this dispensation… turn the recommendations into policy and then look at the laws that need to be adjusted,” Mr. Reckord said.

He also highlighted the work of the Technology Recovery and Resilience Task Force, which was established in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa to assess technology-related damage and coordinate recovery efforts across affected communities.

Mr. Reckord noted that the Task Force is working with key partners to re-establish connectivity and provide support to hurricane-affected schools.

“Several hundred schools have come back online since that, and there are overseas partnerships from the diaspora that have come in to also assist with some of that by providing tools, technologies, lots of support,” he informed.