Gov’t Developing Health Programme to Support Wellness for Older Adults

A Health Programme for Older Persons Plan is being developed to maximise the period in which the elderly maintain good health, wellness, and functional independence by promoting healthy ageing throughout the life course.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 10).

Dr. Tufton said the aim is to build the capacity of at least 90 per cent of medical practitioners in primary care to identify and manage healthcare needs in older adults.

“[We will] provide allied health and rehabilitative services to older persons with complex health and disability needs. To this end, the primary healthcare system will become more important because, more often than not, our older population will reside in their community and want to access quick care,” he indicated.

The Minister further informed that under the primary care model, the Government will begin training healthcare providers this year so that, over the next two years, “we can establish basic screening for functional capacity as part of core services”.

“At the same time that we are expanding our family health programmes to include

older persons’ health, we are also turning our attention to women’s health to address some specific challenges faced by our women,” Dr. Tufton said.

He noted that the perimenopausal period is a significant factor affecting women’s well-being and productivity.

To this end, greater focus will be placed this year on exploring the availability and accessibility of holistic management in the public sector.

This will begin with increasing knowledge and awareness among healthcare workers, equipping them to educate the public during primary care visits.

Dr. Tufton emphasised that menopause is neither a disease nor a disorder. However, he noted that it significantly affects the state of mind and overall wellness of many women, some of whom begin experiencing symptoms as early as their thirties.

A study by the British Menopausal Society indicates that more than 80 per cent of women will be menopausal by age 54, with up to 80 to 90 per cent experiencing symptoms – 25 per cent of which are described as severe and debilitating.

Dr. Tufton noted that growing evidence suggests the need for a clinical response to this significant life-stage experience.

“I have, therefore, asked a team headed by the Most Hon. Denise Eldemire Shearer, to explore and establish a standard clinical response for this life stage. It is time to recognise that our women experiencing these symptoms deserve our support as a society,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton noted that older men are also a key focus within the Ministry’s healthcare delivery framework.

He stated that as men age, they undergo hormonal changes, particularly a gradual decline in testosterone levels, which although distinct from the hormonal transitions experienced by women, can nonetheless lead to a range of physical, sexual, and psychological health challenges.

“These may include fatigue, decreased libido, mood changes, and reduced muscle mass. Recognising and addressing these issues is essential to promoting the well-being and quality of life of older men. As such, their specific health needs will also form a part of the Ministry’s overall strategy to offer comprehensive care for the ageing population, through the adoption of the life course approach,” Dr. Tufton said.