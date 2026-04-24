Gov’t Developing Gender-Based Violence Mobile App

The Government is developing a gender-based violence (GBV) mobile app, which will provide faster, more discreet access to support services for persons experiencing domestic abuse.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure while addressing the Gender Mainstreaming Certification and Recertification Ceremony held on Thursday (April 23) at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

She said that the initiative is geared towards improving response time and coordination and ensuring that every Jamaican can access help safely and with dignity.

“With one tap on the app, users will be able to alert the police, domestic violence services, the national helpline, and trusted contacts within seconds,” she informed, adding that it will also connect users to parish-based services.

It will offer a 24-hour confidential support mechanism, including guidance for early intervention and will include counselling and de-escalation support features aimed at preventing harm.

The Minister said that the technology could assist persons struggling with anger or violent impulses.

“So, let’s say a man gets so angry that he feels like doing harm to his partner… . He can be introduced to that app with just a tap. That app can talk him through whatever is his difficulty… calm him and maybe prevent him from doing harm to his partner,” she pointed out.

Minister Grange informed that the Ministry has already held successful discussions with one of Jamaica’s leading technology entities regarding the initiative.

She noted that it is being designed to function without data, using short message service (SMS) to ensure access at all times.

“We look forward to the successful rollout of this app and to the strengthening of access to safe, timely and coordinated support for all Jamaicans, for both women and men, for boys and our girls,” she said.