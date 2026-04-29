Gov’t Delivers Reliable Water Services to Underserved Areas During 2025/26

During fiscal year 2025/26, the Government, through the National Water Commission (NWC), achieved significant progress in expanding access to reliable water services, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

This was disclosed by Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, during his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 28).

Mr. Samuda reported that the implementation of rural water supply improvement projects, valued $1.1 billion, enhanced service delivery and reliability for more than 133,000 Jamaicans islandwide.

Additionally, approximately 14,000 people in more than 20 communities gained access to piped water for the first time, marking meaningful progress towards universal service.

These communities include Spicy Hill in Trelawny; Lancewood and Shaw Park Heights in St. Ann; Runnit, Charlie Gallant, and Middle Quarters in St. Elizabeth; sections of Mason Hall in St. Mary; and sections of Orangefield in St. Catherine.

“For those 40,000 Jamaicans, last year was not a policy document. It was the year that water came,” Mr. Samuda declared.

He also reported that the Government has completed and initiated a series of projects across its agenda.

“We would have completed the Old Pepper to Gutters transmission main at a cost of $331 million. Places like Mike Town, Coleyville and Bonitto Heights in Manchester would have benefited from investments. Rhyne Park in St. James would have benefited from $54.5 million, impacting 10,000 residents, [and] we would have completed work on the Jackson Town pipeline project, benefiting 2,500 residents,” Mr. Samuda said.

“[Additionally] we would have completed work on the Port Royal pipeline Replacement Project, with $533 million invested, impacting 2,000 residents. We would have [also] commenced work on the Ferry to Rock Pond pipeline, which will impact [the] constituencies of St. Andrew Western, St. Andrew West Rural, and St. Andrew North Western. That project is slated to benefit 26,000 residents,” he added.

Work was also completed on the Castleton Pipeline Project at a cost of $25.1 million, benefiting 3,000 residents.

In addition, the Drax Hall to Llandovery pipeline was completed at a cost of $370 million.