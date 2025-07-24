Gov’t Deepens Push to Remove Growth Barriers and Boost Investor Confidence

The Government remains steadfast in its thrust to remove all obstacles to growth and make Jamaica the most business- and investor-friendly country in the region.

“We are… transforming the business environment, cutting red tape, streamlining approvals, reducing corporate income tax for manufacturers and creating a more predictable and competitive investment climate,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reiterated.

He was speaking during J. Wray and Nephew Limited’s 200th anniversary celebrations at the entity’s corporate offices in New Kingston on Wednesday (July 23).

Dr. Holness further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to undertaking transformational measures to lower energy costs in Jamaica, describing this as one of the Administration’s “most urgent priorities”.

“The current electricity licence… expires in July 2027. We are using this opportunity to implement bold reform and negotiate a new fit-for-purpose framework and licence that delivers lower electricity costs, greater energy security through accelerated adoption of renewables, and improved customer service and stronger accountability,” he stated.

“In short, we are building a more resilient, more inclusive and more prosperous Jamaica, and we are inviting the private sector, both local and international, to be partners in this national transformation,” the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness lauded J. Wray and Nephew on its historic 200th anniversary milestone and, by extension, the Campari Group for its enduring partnership and investment in Jamaica.

He noted that the Campari Group acquired J. Wray and Nephew in 2012 and has since invested more than US$500 million to fund capital projects, modernise operations, and expand Jamaica’s reach into global markets.

Together, the Campari Group and J. Wray and Nephew Limited are expanding production, strengthening Brand Jamaica, and raising the standard for what Jamaican enterprise can achieve globally.

Dr. Holness said the scale of investment represents a powerful vote of confidence in Jamaica’s future and in the country’s capacity to compete and lead on the world stage.

“As a government, we are matching this commitment by strengthening the national brand, not just for rum but for all Jamaican products. We are digitising export processes, reforming customs, cutting red tape, and modernising infrastructure so that Jamaican goods can reach international markets faster, cheaper and more competitively,” he stated.

Dr. Holness further indicated that the Government is focused on building a strong, stable and globally competitive economy, pointing out that “today, we can say without question, that Jamaica has the best macroeconomic fundamentals that we have ever had”.

The Prime Minister saluted the iconic J. Wray and Nephew brand, which has endured for two centuries, uplifted communities, employed generations, and carried the spirt of Jamaica to every corner of the globe.

“To the management and staff of J. Wray and Nephew, congratulations. Yours is a legacy earned through excellence, driven by passion and sustained vision. To the Campari Group, thank you. Your investment is not just in a company; it is in a country, a culture and a people. As we celebrate this extraordinary milestone, let us look forward with optimism, ambition and unity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness noted that, through the J. Wray and Nephew Foundation, the company has invested $189 million in scholarships since 2016, including more than $113 million in direct support to communities in Kingston, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth.

“In 2024 alone, 356 students received scholarships, a tangible demonstration of the corporate responsibility of the company,” he said.

Managing Director, Daniel Caron, said that, as the oldest registered company in Jamaica, J. Wray and Nephew Limited, along with the award-winning brands it represents, has become deeply engrained in the fabric of Jamaican life.