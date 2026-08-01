Govt Creating Modern Funding Framework For Tertiary Education

The Government is reviewing its funding arrangement for tertiary institutions, with the aim of developing a modern performance-based framework focused on student achievement while meeting industry needs.

Permanent Secretary in the Education, Skills, Youth and Information Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, in her address at the inaugural Higher Education Leadership Conference at the Princess Hotels & Resorts in Hanover recently, noted that the current funding model for higher education served Jamaica during earlier stages of development, however, today’s realities demand a more modern approach.

She said consultations are now underway to guide a new funding framework that would place greater emphasis on student success, quality, and institutional performance, as well as labour-market responsiveness, research and innovation, and stronger financial sustainability.

“This model that we are looking at as we are transforming is not about reducing investment. Instead, it is about ensuring that public investment produces the greatest possible return for students, taxpayers and the Jamaican economy,” she pointed out.

“Public funding is finite, and as such, measurable results are of utmost importance,” she said, noting that the Government’s approach envisions a partnership “where all of government provides the support, while institutions enjoy flexibility, greater innovation and greater accountability.”

Dr. Troupe said that tertiary education is one of Jamaica’s major investment pillars, citing its role in supporting economic growth, social mobility and national resilience.

She said that the Government’s vision for the sector is one that is financially sustainable and academically and technically relevant, while being technologically competitive and firmly tied to national development goals.

Dr. Troupe urged the tertiary leaders in attendance to take ownership of the country’s education transformation, noting that simply reacting to change can no longer suffice.

She noted that higher education worldwide is facing a “profound period of shift” and administrators must respond proactively.

Even wealthier countries are grappling with adjustments to their education systems, she pointed out.

“The question before us, therefore, is not whether education must transform, but whether we will lead that transformation or simply respond to it. We cannot afford to observe from the sidelines,” she said.

The Higher Education Leadership Conference, under the theme: ‘Transformational Leadership for Institutional Excellence and Sector Renewal,’ brought together more than 150 tertiary-level administrators from across the island, including principals, deans, registrars, and human resources and finance professionals.

The session facilitated discussion aimed at strengthening leadership capacity and promote transformational and strategic management, while improving accountability, performance and institutional effectiveness.

It also aimed to better align tertiary institutions with national development priorities and emerging labour-market needs, alongside efforts to build institutional culture and manage change.