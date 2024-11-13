Gov’t Continues To Invest In New Technologies – Prime Minister Holness

The Government continues to make the requisite investments in new technologies, particularly those designed to enhance public safety and citizen security, and remains focused on ensuring their effectiveness when deployed, according to Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Addressing Tuesday’s (November 12) graduation ceremony for the second cohort of participants in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Inspector Development Course at the AC Hotel by Marriot Kingston, Dr. Holness cited, as an example, body cameras worn by the security forces during the course of their duties, underscoring the importance of these.

He said the Government is committed to the deployment of these devices for the JCF, “and indeed, where necessary, for the JDF.”

“There is no conflict, there is no indecisiveness; it is something that we are doing and will continue to do. There is an entire infrastructure that has to be built with broadband connectivity. That is more than a billion dollars of investment that will have to be made, which we have started to do. We have in procurement now over $200 million for cameras,” the Prime Minister indicated, adding that “we procured, the last time, about $70 million worth of cameras and we continue to procure.”

Regarding the JamaicaEye initiative, Dr. Holness said the supporting apparatus continues to be built out.

“We are procuring cameras. But at the same time, you [would] know that we have procured a C5 centre… that is a command, control, communication centre where all of this feed from the cameras can be properly analysed and used in intelligent ways. We are building out our broadband network because it is on that broadband network that the traffic from the cameras can travel to your C5 centre which you will use as intelligence to guide your operations,” he said.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the Government is investing significantly in the technological improvements for the JCF as part of the transformational strategy for the organisation.

“But we are not just investing in technology for show, we are properly designing an ecosystem where everything works together,” he added.

The Prime Minister assured that the Government will continue to build out the ecosystem to support the effective use of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness charged the graduates to be examples of the JCF’s transformation, noting that they are prepared and well suited to be models of this undertaking.

“This training is pivotal in the JCF’s transformation journey, which focuses on people, quality and technology. This training underscores the people component that is fundamental to the organisation’s progress.

“As inspectors, you will now stand as role models for officers who look to you for guidance, upholding the highest standards of the JCF. The responsibility is substantial, but I am confident that each and every one of you is ready, willing and fully prepared to excel in this role,” the Prime Minister stated.

Dr. Holness told the graduates that as they embark on a new chapter in their career, “you are encouraged to be active contributors to a renewed transformative vision of the JCF, one that strengthens national security, builds safer communities and enhances public trust in our law enforcement agencies.”

“The journey of transformation in the JCF is ongoing, and each of you would be advancing this process of transformation,” the Prime Minister added.

He further noted that the JCF continues to evolve, “and so are the tools we deploy… and the strategies we develop in the fight against crime”, pointing out that significant investments have been made in infrastructure, technology and human capital, among other areas.

A total of 99 members graduated from the JCF’s Inspector Development Course.