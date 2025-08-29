Gov’t Completes Testing of 122 Routes Ahead of Rural School Bus Programme Rollout

All 122 routes under the Government’s National Rural School Bus Programme have been successfully tested ahead of the reopening of schools for the 2025/26 academic year on Monday, September 8, to ensure a seamless rollout of the initiative.

Addressing Wednesday’s (August 27) Blessing Ceremony for the Programme at Jamaica House, Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said all the necessary work has been done to ensure the buses are compatible with the Jamaican terrain.

Refurbishing works, including retrofitting, involved relocating doors from the left to the right side, fitting brand-new tyres, and conducting full servicing on all buses.

Mr. Vaz noted that the buses are equipped with GPS tracking, accessible to parents.

“This means that, for the first time, parents will be able to monitor their children’s movement to and from school, providing peace of mind and an extra layer of security,” he said.

Additionally, the units have been outfitted with speed limiters; onboard surveillance cameras; geofencing, and a cashless payment system.

Noting that all the buses have been extensively retrofitted to meet safety standards, Minister Vaz described the programme as a “structured, deliberate” initiative – anchored in careful planning, robust safety protocols, and a clear vision for national impact.

“Every safeguard is being put in place to protect our Jamaican children and give their families peace of mind,” he said.

A sum of $1.4 billion has been invested to procure 110 buses under the programme.

“The Prime Minister [Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness] announced it in March, and we have been able to implement it going through all the proper procedure and procurement guidelines [to have] these buses ready for September… a feat that could not have been achieved without the full support of the government apparatus,” Minister Vaz said.