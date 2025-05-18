Gov’t Committed to Upholding the Rights of Workers

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding Jamaica’s international obligations to protect and promote the rights of every worker.

“We are advancing inclusive policies that empower our youth, uplift our women and create a space for persons with disabilities and honouring the lifelong contribution of our citizens,” said State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn.

“We continue to work towards strengthening laws and policies that protect our health and safety, promote equity in the workforce and the workplace and enshrine the principles of decent work for all,” he added.

Dr. Dunn delivered remarks on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., during Sunday’s (May 18) National Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Church Service held at Portmore Holiness Christian Church in St. Catherine.

Workers’ Week is being observed under the theme, ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’.

Dr. Dunn said the Government’s mission is to build a labour movement and a labour environment where every worker, regardless of their background or abilities, is respected, protected and given the opportunity to thrive.

“It is in this spirit that we continue to lift up and strengthen efforts being made across our nation to ensure that work in Jamaica remains a path of dignity, personal growth and economic empowerment,” he said.

He reasoned that the theme calls on the Government to act decisively to protect workers and institutions and to adapt and thrive in a period of rapid change, a new era of work and a competitive global space.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dunn urged Jamaicans to embrace the call to lifelong learning.

“As the world of work continues to evolve, we must also continue to prepare not just to survive but to excel through upskilling, retraining and innovation. Whether you are entering the workforce for the first time or returning after retirement or starting a new career path, we believe your journey matters,” he said.