Gov’t Committed to Sustainable Urban Planning

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Hon. Homer Davis, says the Government remains committed to sustainable urban planning to safeguard communities and protect the natural environment.

“It calls on us to be guardians of our communities’ future, to shape spaces that nurture well-being, environmental sustainability and economic vibrancy,” he said.

Mr. Davis was addressing the recent World Town Planning Day (WTPD) forum at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James.

Sustainable urban planning is a forward-thinking approach to building cities that focuses on measures to promote their long-term viability and reduce harmful impacts on people and the environment.

It incorporates elements such as green infrastructure, efficient transportation and buildings, climate adaptation and community engagement, among other inputs.

Mr. Davis said Jamaica’s global position as a premier tourist location brings a “profound responsibility to maintain the appeal of our destination.”

He noted that tourism is a dynamic force that has continued to invigorate the economy.

The State Minister cautioned, however, that without careful planning, it can also lead to environmental degradation, overcrowding and the displacement of local communities.

“As such, sustainable urban planning is the bridge that allows us to leverage tourism’s economic benefits while preserving our ecological and cultural heritage for generations to come,” Mr. Davis said.

“Urban planning that intertwines with tourism and sustainable development is not a luxury, it is a necessity. The way we plan and grow will define, not just the Jamaica of tomorrow, but the legacy we leave for the world,” he further noted.

Mr. Davis called on policymakers, planners, business leaders, and community advocates to prioritise collaborative approaches to provide accessible transportation, green spaces, vibrant cultural districts and resilient infrastructure.

“May WTPD continue to inspire us to build thoughtfully, collaboratively and sustainably,” he said.