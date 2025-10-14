Gov’t Committed to Strengthening Services for the Homeless – Minister Mckenzie

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has affirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening rehabilitation and mental health initiatives across the poor relief system to improve the care and well-being of homeless persons.

He was addressing a Wellness in the Park event to mark World Homeless Day at St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston on Friday (October 10).

The event, hosted by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, provided homeless individuals with a hot meal, grooming and medical checks, as well as care packages and other services.

Minister McKenzie commended the municipal corporations and other stakeholders across the island that undertook similar events in recognition of World Homeless Day.

He highlighted steps being taken by the Government to improve support for the homeless.

He noted that the Poor Relief Department recently conducted an islandwide survey of the homeless population, the findings of which will play a critical role in shaping policy to better respond to their needs.

“This survey will give us an opportunity, when it is done, to plan adequately to meet the demands of the homeless population here in Jamaica,” he said.

He implored the young people in attendance to uphold good values and avoid negative influences that may lead to homelessness and social instability.

“I want to urge you, students, don’t follow [bad] company…[adopt] the values that would make you better men and women,” Minister McKenzie advised.

“You are the future of Jamaica, and your contribution to help to eradicate problems that we face is critical as we go into the future,” he added.