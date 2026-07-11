Gov’t Committed To Public Officers’ Development – Minister Williams

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Government remains committed to investing in the professional growth and development of public officers as part of ongoing efforts to modernise, strengthen, and improve the efficiency of Jamaica’s public service.

Addressing the grand finale of the 2026 Public Sector Debate Competition at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (July 9), Mrs. Williams emphasised that meaningful transformation of the public service depends not only on effective policies and modern technology but also on the development and empowerment of the people responsible for delivering public services.

“The Government recognises that public officers are central to national development. You are not on the margins of transformation; you are at the heart of it,” she said.

Mrs. Williams assured that the Administration will continue to create opportunities for public officers to enhance their skills, broaden their expertise, and advance their careers.

“If we are to build a better public service, we must invest in the people who make the service possible. That is why the Government remains committed to supporting the growth, development and the professional advancement of public officers,” Mrs. Williams stated.

She highlighted that modernising the public service requires a workforce that is both capable and motivated.

“A stronger public service cannot be built by technology alone. It cannot be built by policy alone. It cannot be built by legislation alone. It must be built by capable, motivated, ethical, adaptable and empowered people,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams noted that the Government is working to cultivate a public service culture that encourages innovation and empowers employees to realise their full potential.

“Our commitment is to continue creating opportunities for public officers to learn, to lead, to innovate and to grow. We want a public service where talent is recognised, where performance is supported, where ideas can flourish and where officers at every level can see a future for themselves,” she said.

The Minister argued that public officers play a critical role in enhancing the delivery of government services and improving outcomes for Jamaicans.

“Transformation is not only about changing how government works. It is about renewing the spirit of service. It is about building pride in public service. It is about ensuring that Jamaicans receive the quality of service they deserve. It is about making government work better for the people,” Mrs. Williams said.

She encouraged public officers to embrace lifelong learning and a culture of continuous self-improvement.

“Keep learning. Keep asking questions. Keep reading. Keep speaking up with the solutions. Keep challenging yourselves. Keep building the skills that will make you not only better officers but stronger leaders,” the Minister urged.