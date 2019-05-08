Gov’t Committed to Protecting Human Rights – Minister Chuck

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the protection of human rights.

He said that the Administration is determined that these rights be respected.

“We know that, over the years, Jamaica has promoted and upheld human rights and freedoms of all our citizens, and we believe that these rights should be fully protected. So serious is our commitment that Jamaica is a State party to seven of the nine core international human rights treaties,” he pointed out.

Minister Chuck was speaking at the official opening ceremony for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) 172nd Period of Sessions, at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge on the University of the West Indies (UWI) campus, St. Andrew, on Monday (May 6).

The sessions, which are being held from May 3 to 10 at the UWI Regional Headquarters, include the hosting of the IACHR first series of Public Hearings on human rights in a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) State between May 8 and 10.

Members of the general public are invited to attend the hearings, which will also be transmitted live on the official website of the IACHR.

Petitions will not be heard against Jamaica as host country.

Minister Chuck welcomed the IACHR partnership with Jamaica in hosting its 172nd Period of Sessions and the Public Hearings regarding human rights.

“This partnership signals Jamaica’s continued commitment to the advancement and upliftment of the human rights agenda in the Caribbean and Latin American region,” he noted.

The IACHR is a principal and autonomous organ of the Organization of American States (OAS) whose mission is to promote and protect human rights in the American hemisphere.

Created by the OAS in 1959, the Commission has its headquarters in Washington DC. The IACHR derives its mandate from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights.

The Commission has a mandate to promote respect for and to defend human rights in the region, and acts as a consultative body to the OAS in this area.

Holding sessions away from the headquarters allows the IACHR to bring the mechanisms of defence, protection and promotion of human rights to people under its jurisdiction.