Gov’t Committed to Promoting Sports Tourism – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has affirmed the Government’s commitment to working with stakeholders to develop and expand Jamaica’s sports tourism offerings, ensuring that the country remains a competitive and attractive destination for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

He was speaking to JIS News following his participation in this year’s Jill Stewart MoBay City Run held on May 4 at Harmony Beach Park in St. James.

The Prime Minister lauded the organisers for delivering an outstanding and impeccably staged event that has significantly boosted Montego Bay and western Jamaica at large.

“Today’s MoBay City Run was nothing short of spectacular. The level of organisation, the energy of the crowd, and the beautiful backdrop of Montego Bay all came together to produce an event that truly showcases what Jamaica can do when we come together with a shared vision,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of the annual run/walk in positioning Jamaica as a premier destination for sports tourism.

He noted that the event “not only celebrates our vibrant culture and athletic spirit but also underscores the tremendous potential of sports tourism for our economy”.

“What we saw today is a testament to the fact that sports tourism can be a major driver of economic growth and development in our country,” Dr. Holness said.

“Events like this can generate significant income for local businesses, create employment opportunities, and elevate Jamaica’s profile on the international stage,” he noted further.

Participating in the Jill Stewart MoBay City Run for the first time, Prime Minister Holness expressed his admiration for the seamless execution of the race, which drew a large turnout of residents and international visitors.

He credited the visionary leadership of event founder Janet Silvera and Sandals International Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, whose collaborative efforts have created a first-class experience for participants and spectators alike.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Government is committed to supporting initiatives that promote sports tourism and leverage Jamaica’s natural and cultural assets.

“We recognise the value of sports as a means of fostering community engagement, promoting healthy lifestyles, and attracting visitors. The success of today’s event is a shining example of what can be achieved through partnerships between the private sector, government, and local communities,” he added.

Dr. Holness contended that the Jill Stewart MoBay City Run has the potential to become an annual fixture on the global sporting calendar.

“With continued support and strategic planning, this event can grow into a major international race that attracts overseas patrons year after year. It can become a must-do on the annual travel list for athletes and tourists seeking a unique Caribbean running experience,” he pointed out.

The Jill Stewart MoBay City Run aims to promote health, wellness, and tourism in Montego Bay.

The event features various race categories, including 5K and 10K distances, attracting runners of all levels from across Jamaica and beyond.

Its scenic route along Montego Bay’s vibrant streets and beaches has become a highlight for participants and spectators alike.

Some 4,000 students have benefited from $30 million in scholarships and grants over the nine years of the event’s staging.