Gov’t Committed to Modernising Public Sector

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Administration remains committed to modernising the public sector to deliver services that are faster, more reliable, and more transparent.

“Through the continued rollout of the Public Sector Transformation Programme, we are enhancing performance management, digitising operations, and integrating data systems to ensure that every interaction with Government is simpler and more efficient,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were read by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, at the Civil Service Week church service at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God in St. Andrew on Sunday (November 16).

Noting that “remarkable improvements” have been achieved, he cited reduced processing times for business registration, faster document turnaround, and greater accountability in procurement and public financial management.

“These achievements reflect the dedication and adaptability of our civil servants who continue to evolve in an era of rapid technological change,” he said.

Speaking on the Civil Service Week theme, ‘The Public Sector: Beyond Artificial Intelligence’, the Prime Minister said, “We must embrace technology while safeguarding the values that define public service. Our goal is a Government that is both smart and compassionate, using innovation to create real, measurable improvements in the lives of Jamaicans”.

He congratulated the 14 outstanding civil servants for 2025, who were recognised at the service, and urged them to continue to build a public sector that stands as a model of productivity, professionalism, and people-centred innovation, “that truly embodies Jamaica’s readiness for the future”.

Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, in a message read by Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Planning and the Public Service, Julian Robinson, said that civil servants continue to be reliable pillars of national development.

“Each of you plays a critical role in upholding the values of integrity, accountability, and excellence, which are fundamental to the progress of our nation. Through your tireless efforts, state agencies are able to operate smoothly, touching the lives of Jamaicans in every parish, every constituency, every division, and every community,” he pointed out.

He noted that this year’s Civil Service Week theme invites the country to reflect deeply on the future of governance and public service delivery.