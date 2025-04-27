Govt Committed to Environmental Stewardship – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to environmental stewardship through robust legal frameworks and practical operational measures.

“As we utilise our natural assets for the benefit of our people, we are very careful to protect these assets,” he said.

“Our goal is to ensure that development and environmental protection go hand in hand, achieving a sustainable future for current and future generations,” he added.

He was addressing residents, business interests and other stakeholders following a tour of Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday (April 25), where the beachfront area has been reopened following a temporary closure to address a water quality issue.

More than $500 million will be spent to repair groyne damage from storm surges earlier this year and other works at the attraction.

Prime Minister Holness said the Government understands that the country’s natural resources, including the beaches and coastlines “are not only vital to the economy but to our identity and well-being as a nation”.

“Therefore, we have put in place an overarching legal and regulatory framework, alongside operational protocols, to ensure responsible development,” he pointed out.

He assured stakeholders that the Government’s goals are not at odds with those of environmental advocates and conservationists, noting that “our mission is clear; to protect the environment for today and for generations to come.”

“We believe there is a harmonious balance where economic development and environmental preservation are not mutually exclusive but mutually reinforcing. Both can be achieved simultaneously, creating a synergy that benefits our people and our natural heritage,” he emphasised.