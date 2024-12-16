Gov’t Committed to Access to Justice for Disabled Persons – Minister Chuck

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government is committed to ensuring that members of the disabled community are not left behind in the delivery of justice.

The Minister, who was addressing the Legal Aid Council’s (LAC) Justice Fair for Persons with Disabilities at the Cecil Charlton Park in Mandeville, Manchester on Thursday (December 12), said that courts and employees are now better equipped to assist the disabled.

“All our courts are now equipped with ramps for wheelchair access. We are ensuring that all our clerks in the courts are trained in sign language, lawyers are also similarly trained so that when you go to court, you can communicate using sign language. We are putting a lot of our services in braille so the blind can read it,” he pointed out.

He noted that the Ministry has three mobile units that drive to remote locations across the island, and they are equipped with ramps for people who use wheelchairs.

Minister Chuck said that the disabled community is making a significant contribution in building a better Jamaica.

He cited the achievements of visually impaired performing artistes Dr. Kimiela “Candy” Isaacs, who is the 2024 festival song winner, and Nigy Boy, who were part of the day’s entertainment.

Minister Chuck urged the people in attendance to make use of the services available including legal aid, child diversion, and victim services.

He said they may also call 888-JUSTICE to access other support.

Executive Director of the LAC, Dian Watson, said the fair was targeted at people from the southern side of the island, who need legal assistance, advice and information.

She noted that the LAC is committed to reaching Jamaicans wherever they reside.

“We have a mobile justice unit equipped with a wheelchair lift that caters to everyone. We go around the island. Lawyers are on the bus and we travel everywhere giving legal advice, and we will come to groups if you give us four weeks’ notice,” she informed.

Entities offering their services at the fair were the Child Diversion Branch, Victim Services Division, Court Administration Division, Norman Manley Law School, Dispute Resolution Foundation, Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Rent Assessment Board, Sagicor Optical Solutions, National Health Fund (NHF), Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, and the Special Education Unit in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information.