Gov’t Commits to Long-Term Maintenance of $45b SPARK Roads

By: Vanessa James, June 27, 2025
Works / Construction
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), in discussion with (from left) Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan; State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; and National Works Agency (NWA) Senior Director, Project Implementation, Varden Downer, during a tour of Ransford Close in Cedar Grove, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25). Ransford Close is among the four roads completed under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme in Portmore, for which signs were unveiled. The others are Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport, and Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens.
A section of Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens, Portmore, St. Catherine, which is one of four roads in the municipality that was rehabilitated under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme. Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, toured the roads, for which he unveiled signs, on Wednesday (June 25). The other roads are Suzan Avenue in Edgewate,; Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport and Ransford Close in Cedar Grove.
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ‘high fives’ an Ascot High School student while greeting community members during a tour of Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25). The roadway is one of four in the municipality that were rehabilitated under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme, for which signs were unveiled. The other roads are Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport; Ransford Close in Cedar Grove, and Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens.

The Government will be implementing dedicated maintenance provisions to preserve roads rehabilitated under the $45-billion Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Project, thereby ensuring their longevity and sustained impact.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement during a tour of Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25), where signage was unveiled for four roads completed under the SPARK Programme.

The roads are Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport, Ransford Close in Cedar Grove, and Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens – each representing completed upgrades under the initiative.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, (second left) converses with (from left) Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, and National Works Agency (NWA) Senior Director, Project Implementation, Varden Downer, during a tour of Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25). Mahoe Drive is one of four roads rehabilitated under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme, for which signs were unveiled. The other roads are Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Ransford Close in Cedar Grove and Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens.

Dr. Holness said the programmed rehabilitation is designed to bring the targeted roads to a standard capable of serving communities effectively for seven to 15 years.

“In that period of time… we will also have a maintenance budget. So, if, for example, a crack were to appear on the road, there would be a provision to seal it. If a pothole were to emerge on the road, we would quickly patch it,” the Prime Minister indicated.

However, he cautioned that accountability measures will be implemented to hold residents responsible if they are found to have contributed to the deterioration of the rehabilitated roads.

“If the residents were to leave on their water and if the water were to run from the home onto the road and destroy the road, there would be a provision for us to hold those residents to account. If someone were to, for example, take a heavy vehicle with hydraulic parts [or an] excavator and destroy the road, that person would have to be held to account,” Dr. Holness emphasised.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, noted that each completed SPARK road was outfitted with drains and kerb walls.

Additionally, he said, where necessary, the entranceways to residents’ homes were paved to align with the new road height and prevent flooding

In response to residents’ requests, speed bumps were installed along Mahoe Drive, and reflective paint applied to lane markings to enhance night-time visibility.

Additionally, several roads adjacent to those rehabilitated were also upgraded.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), walks along the newly rehabilitated Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Portmore, St. Catherine, during a tour of roads in the municipality rehabilitated under the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme on Wednesday (June 25). He is joined by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan (right), and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller.

Mr. Morgan further noted that the SPARK project includes a one-year defects liability period, during which contractors are obligated to rectify any issues surfacing.

“If anything should happen to [a] road that could be considered to be caused by… the contractor, then the contractor is obligated to fix [the] road at no cost to the Government,” Mr. Morgan said.

Mr. Morgan reported that approximately 100 roads under the SPARK Programme are currently at various stages of construction, with 20 nearing completion.

He added that by year’s end, the number of roads under active development is expected to rise to 160.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller, welcomed the infrastructure upgrades.

“On behalf of the citizens of St. Catherine South Eastern, I want to thank the Government of Jamaica for this gesture. It has indeed impacted life in the Edgewater Division on Suzan Avenue and Edgewater Avenue. You’ll realise that it’s two areas that were done, and I believe it was done well,” Mr. Miller said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Terrelonge noted that property values in the beneficiary communities have risen by at least 20 per cent as a direct result of the road rehabilitation works.

 

Last Updated: June 27, 2025