Gov’t Commits to Long-Term Maintenance of $45b SPARK Roads

The Government will be implementing dedicated maintenance provisions to preserve roads rehabilitated under the $45-billion Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Project, thereby ensuring their longevity and sustained impact.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement during a tour of Portmore, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (June 25), where signage was unveiled for four roads completed under the SPARK Programme.

The roads are Suzan Avenue in Edgewater, Mahoe Drive in Bridgeport, Ransford Close in Cedar Grove, and Jasmin Close in Hamilton Gardens – each representing completed upgrades under the initiative.

Dr. Holness said the programmed rehabilitation is designed to bring the targeted roads to a standard capable of serving communities effectively for seven to 15 years.

“In that period of time… we will also have a maintenance budget. So, if, for example, a crack were to appear on the road, there would be a provision to seal it. If a pothole were to emerge on the road, we would quickly patch it,” the Prime Minister indicated.

However, he cautioned that accountability measures will be implemented to hold residents responsible if they are found to have contributed to the deterioration of the rehabilitated roads.

“If the residents were to leave on their water and if the water were to run from the home onto the road and destroy the road, there would be a provision for us to hold those residents to account. If someone were to, for example, take a heavy vehicle with hydraulic parts [or an] excavator and destroy the road, that person would have to be held to account,” Dr. Holness emphasised.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, noted that each completed SPARK road was outfitted with drains and kerb walls.

Additionally, he said, where necessary, the entranceways to residents’ homes were paved to align with the new road height and prevent flooding

In response to residents’ requests, speed bumps were installed along Mahoe Drive, and reflective paint applied to lane markings to enhance night-time visibility.

Additionally, several roads adjacent to those rehabilitated were also upgraded.

Mr. Morgan further noted that the SPARK project includes a one-year defects liability period, during which contractors are obligated to rectify any issues surfacing.

“If anything should happen to [a] road that could be considered to be caused by… the contractor, then the contractor is obligated to fix [the] road at no cost to the Government,” Mr. Morgan said.

Mr. Morgan reported that approximately 100 roads under the SPARK Programme are currently at various stages of construction, with 20 nearing completion.

He added that by year’s end, the number of roads under active development is expected to rise to 160.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine South Eastern, Robert Miller, welcomed the infrastructure upgrades.

“On behalf of the citizens of St. Catherine South Eastern, I want to thank the Government of Jamaica for this gesture. It has indeed impacted life in the Edgewater Division on Suzan Avenue and Edgewater Avenue. You’ll realise that it’s two areas that were done, and I believe it was done well,” Mr. Miller said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Terrelonge noted that property values in the beneficiary communities have risen by at least 20 per cent as a direct result of the road rehabilitation works.