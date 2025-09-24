Gov’t Commits Support for Students Injured in Dublin Castle Bus Crash

The Government has pledged support for students injured in a bus crash that occurred on Tuesday (September 23), in Dublin Castle, St. Andrew East Rural.

The cost of treatment for the injured individuals—including prescription medication—will be fully covered.

A total of 21 individuals—18 of them students—were transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) following the overturning of a Hiace bus in which they were travelling.

The children, who are from the Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School and St. Martin de Porres Primary School, were treated and released on Tuesday.

However, two individuals—including the bus driver—remain hospitalised in critical but stable condition, having sustained burns in the accident.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, visited the hospital to provide support to parents and children affected by the accident.

She was joined by Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, and State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Krystal Lee.

“We were all very worried, but we are very grateful to God that they are all doing much better. We only have two here in the hospital that are in critical condition. Others have been examined [and] discharged,” Senator Morris Dixon told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Holness said individuals requiring further medical attention should liaise with the hospital and return for continued care.

For her part, Ms. Lee expressed gratitude to the UHWI medical team for their swift response and compassionate care provided.

She noted that while medical staff were attending to the victims of the bus crash, four additional individuals involved in a separate car accident were also brought to the hospital.

“The medical staff have been extremely responsive and on top of their game in how they handle these mass accidents with many persons coming in at the same time. So, for that, we are thankful, and we continue to ensure that the process runs smoothly and the care is given as needed,” Ms. Lee said.

Principal of Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School, Sheena Taylor Morgan, expressed gratitude to the medical team and the attending Ministers for their dedication and support extended to the students and family members at the hospital.