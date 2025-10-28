Gov’t Bolstering Spectrum Bandwidth to Safeguard Communications Framework

In anticipation of potential disruptions to the telecommunications sector caused by the passage of Hurricane Melissa, the Government is collaborating with the Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) to expand spectrum bandwidth channels.

This strategic measure is designed to safeguard SMS and text messaging capabilities, ensuring continuity of local communications and supporting emergency coordination efforts.

Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who made the announcement, said the Ministry has already signed an additional spectrum bandwidth licence with Flow Jamaica.

“This will aid in recovery efforts. We know from the experience with Hurricane Beryl that the mobile infrastructure will be recovered much quicker than the fixed. I am happy to say that Liberty Caribbean, operators of Flow Jamaica and Liberty Business has committed to play its part for Jamaica to recover quickly from the inevitable damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Melissa,” he stated.

Minister Vaz was speaking during a special press conference held on Tuesday (October 28), to update the nation on Hurricane Melissa.

The briefing took place at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), housed within the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston.

Minister Vaz noted Digicel Jamaica is also receiving an additional licence for spectrum technology.

“With the spectrum they have received, they will be bringing a new innovation mobile connectivity, via satellite, that facilitates SMS and text messages to areas affected in the aftermath of the hurricane,” he explained.

“This partnership promises to seamlessly enable 4G LTE mobile customers to send text messages to family and friends, even when the local network services may be interrupted. This collaboration with Starlink reflects the commitment to the Caribbean and protecting Jamaica,” the Minister added.

Digicel Jamaica has reported that approximately 26 per cent of its mobile network is currently offline, primarily due to widespread power outages associated with Hurricane Melissa.

In response, the company has activated contingency measures, with 209 sites now operating on generator power and an additional nine sites sustained by battery backup systems

“For our fibre-to-home customers, we are seeing 20 per cent customers offline due to no power in their homes. As we see the most impacted areas, we will work with our crews to focus on those areas first. We will keep generators fuelled and gas sites back up to keep them up and running,” Mr. Vaz said.