Gov’t Begins Reform of Bauxite Community Councils

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has announced that the process to reform and strengthen bauxite community councils has commenced.

He noted that the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) has intensified its efforts to strengthen bauxite communities, with a strong focus on agriculture, entrepreneurship, education, health, and infrastructure.

The Minister explained that community councils have traditionally served as the main channel through which communities are engaged and select their projects.

“Where the community councils are strong, there is significant engagement and where the community councils are weak, there is poor engagement. We did seven audits of bauxite community councils last year, and were going to be restructuring the community councils,” Mr. Green stated.

“One of the things that’s non-negotiable [is] the Member of Parliament must have a representative on the community council. [That’s] very important, and we are going to partner with the Social Development Commission (SDC) to bring in some new blood on these community councils,” he added.

The Minister was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 13).

Meanwhile, Mr. Green announced that Phase VIII of the Bauxite Community Development Programme has been approved, ensuring the continuation and expansion of targeted investments in infrastructure, livelihoods, and social development across bauxite-bearing communities.

“We will be spending significant sums on a number of areas. A total of $70 million will be [spent] to support education activities and $30 million has been earmarked for healthcare. Operation Pipe Water will be accelerated to bring water infrastructure into communities that now do not have water,” he stated.

Allocations to Members of Parliament for constituency development within bauxite communities will also be increased, enabling greater responsiveness to local priorities and community-driven projects.

Additionally, 50 acres of land have been identified in St. Ann for the development of an agro-park, supporting the Government’s food security agenda, agribusiness expansion, and increased employment opportunities in bauxite-bearing areas.

Minister Green also noted that in 2024, the Hoilett/Lambert Scholarship was launched, awarding 14 students scholarships valued $500,000 each.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’re expanding/doubling the support. This year, we will be offering 30 scholarships to students in bauxite parishes who are studying science, engineering and logistics,” he stated.