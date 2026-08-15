Gov’t Assisting 44 Displaced Trelawny Families

A coordinated government response is under way to support approximately 44 families displaced by the demolition of several houses in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, on August 11.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which was deployed to the community immediately following the incident, has commenced the provision of humanitarian and welfare assistance, guided by preliminary assessments of the affected residents’ needs.

The affected families comprise single-parent, nuclear and extended households, including beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), pensioners, and persons with disabilities.

During a distribution exercise in the community on Thursday (August 13), the Ministry provided water and baby-care supplies to young mothers and infants identified through preliminary assessments as being among the most vulnerable groups affected by the incident.



State Minister, Hon. Donovan Williams, who visited the area, noted that the response is being coordinated through a multi-agency effort involving the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

He assured residents of the Government’s continued support, noting that a wider distribution of food, toiletries and other essential supplies was scheduled for Friday (August 14).

Meanwhile, discussions are under way with ODPEM and the Local Government Ministry to address urgent sanitation needs, particularly the provision of adequate bathroom facilities for affected residents.

Chief Technical Director in the Labour Ministry’s Social Security Division, Audrey Deer Williams, said the Ministry would assist residents in replacing important documents that may have been lost or destroyed during the incident.

For her part, the Ministry’s Trelawny Parish Office Manager, Danlene Earl, told JIS News that psychosocial support will be provided through the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), while other government agencies and non-governmental organisations in the parish will coordinate additional assistance for affected residents.

“The impacted residents here may have been displaced but they are not conquered,” she declared.