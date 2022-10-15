Gov’t Approves Award Of $286 Million Contact for Housing Solutions in Tower Hill

Cabinet has approved the award of a contract to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for the provision of housing solutions in Tower Hill, St. Andrew.
The contract is valued at $286 million and is for the design and construction of housing on four acres of land.
“It will see the construction of 16 apartment units with two-bedroom and one-bedroom [options], and eight duplex townhouse units [with] three bedrooms and two bedrooms,” said Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Information in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Robert Morgan.
He was addressing Wednesday’s (October 12) post-Cabinet press briefing held at Jamaica House.
Cabinet also gave approval for the award a contract for F1 Atmospheric Pipe still Furnace replacement for Petrojam, valued at US$3 million, and the procurement of water meters, handheld readers and software for irrigation systems under the Essex Valley Agriculture Development Project.
In addition, liquid petroleum will be supplied to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) under a $211-million contract.
Turning to other Cabinet decisions, Minister Morgan said that Nesta Claire Hunter will Chair the National Insurance Fund (NIF), while the Scientific Research Council (SRC) will be chaired by Karl Aiken.
Additionally, Alexander Williams was appointed as Chairman of the Enterprise Team for the public-private partnership to develop the Milk River Hotel Spa in Clarendon and the Bath Fountain Hotel and Spa in St. Thomas.
Meanwhile, Nadine Sutherland, Orlando Sinclair, Jordan McClure and David Brown have been added to the Entertainment Advisory Board.