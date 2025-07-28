Gov’t Allocates Additional $12m to Complete First Phase of Yallahs Market Renovation

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has allocated an additional $12 million to complete the first phase of renovation works at the Yallahs Market in St. Thomas.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure during a tour of the market on July 25.

He said the funds will be used to complete critical external and interior works needed to finalise the market’s renovation.

“This additional funding will enable… external paving, painting of the fence and other things that need to be done. I’m hoping that the contractors will be able to complete this portion of the work in short order,” Mr. McKenzie stated.

Renovation of the Yallahs Market began last year after the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation regained control of the property, which had been leased to a former Councillor for more than 25 years.

The facility is one of several public markets earmarked for rehabilitation by the Government.

Minister McKenzie commended the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation and Councillor for the Yallahs Division, Councillor John Lee, for their involvement in the market renovation project.

“I’ve seen that some adjustments have been made to what was agreed on, and I think those adjustments have been made for the right reasons. I want to commend the vendors, whose patience and understanding has been felt. They call me every day, and they are grateful. They are also expressing confidence and appreciation in the work of the Municipal Corporation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson, expressed appreciation for the additional funding provided towards the market’s renovation.

“We look forward to our new market design that would go through the community development process, where community members will give their input in terms of what services they want to see,” he stated.