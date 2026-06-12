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Gov’t Allocates $66 Million to Procure 20 More Boats for Young Fishers

By: Rochelle Williams, June 12, 2026
Fisheries
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Gov’t Allocates $66 Million to Procure 20 More Boats for Young Fishers
Photo: Adrian Walker
Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Hon. Floyd Green (right), looks at the new fishing boats procured for young fisherfolk from St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon, under the Fisheries Incentive Programme. Looking on are Fisherman from St. Catherine, Allan Manderson (left), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams. The handover of the boats took place at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) offices at Newport West, Kingston on Wednesday (June 10).
Gov’t Allocates $66 Million to Procure 20 More Boats for Young Fishers
Photo: Adrian Walker
Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Hon. Floyd Green (left), along with St. Thomas fisherman, David Thomas Jr. (centre), and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, look at the interior of a new fishing boat. The event was the handover of five boats and engines to young fisherfolk from St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon, under the Fisheries Incentive Programme at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) offices at Newport West, Kingston on Wednesday (June 10).

The Full Story

An additional $66 million has been allocated in the 2026/27 Budget to procure 20 more boats and engines under the Fisheries Incentive Programme.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, in making the disclosure said that the five-year programme, which targets young fishers, is aimed at modernising Jamaica’s fisheries sector.

“Every year, we are going to do at least 20 boats and engines. That means over 100 of our people will get the benefit,” he said.

Minister Green was addressing Wednesday’s (June 10) handover ceremony of five boats and engines at the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) offices in Newport West, Kingston.

The ceremony marked the final distribution of a total of 20 boats and engines procured during the 2025/2026 fiscal year, representing investment of $60 million.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Hon. Floyd Green (second left), is in discussion with (from left), Chief Executive Officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr. Gavin Bellamy; Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams; and Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., about one of the five new boats procured for young fisherfolk from St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon, under the Fisheries Incentive Programmer The boats along with engines, were handed over at the NFA offices at Newport West, Kingston on Wednesday (June 10).

The equipment, intended for pelagic fishing and mariculture operations, were distributed to young fishers from the parishes of St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine. and Clarendon.

Underscoring the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening and supporting youth participation in the industry, Minister Green said the programme represents investment in the infrastructure and systems necessary to support a modern, sustainable and competitive fisheries sector.

“It is a targeted programme looking at the next generation of fishers. We are targeting our youth below age 35 to benefit from this initiative and expand on your [operations)],” Minister Green said, noting that fisherfolk in Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland have also benefited from the initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA), Dr. Gavin Bellamy, said the fishing industry remains a critical pillar in Jamaica’s blue economy contributing to food security, food independence, employment and economic growth.

“These boats and engines are intended to enhance your productivity, improve safety at sea and support more sustainable fishing operations,” he told the beneficiaries.

Dr. Bellamy noted that artisanal fishers make up 95 per cent of the sector, contributing $28.8 billion.

“At the NFA we recognise that sustainability depends on empowering the next generation of fishers with the tools and opportunities to support their needs,” he said.

 

Last Updated: June 12, 2026