Gov’t Allocates $315 Million for Repairs to Vulnerable Households

The Government is allocating $315 million for repairs to the most vulnerable households that were impacted by unusual weather patterns between July and December last year.

Each constituency will receive $5 million.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 28).

“While the amounts to be recommended for the beneficiary are at the discretion of the Member of Parliament (MP), grants should be within the range of $70,000 to $100,000 to make meaningful improvements to roofs, windows and side boarding to ensure that more Jamaican shelters can withstand the next heavy rainfall, tropical depression or hurricane,” Dr. Holness said.

“Persons who are already beneficiaries of the Hurricane Relief Grant will not be able to benefit from this allocation and we’ll be checking to ensure that there are no duplications of allocation across programmes,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister urged all MPs to work closely with their constituents to identify those households that are most in need of assistance.

He said it is essential that focus be placed on the most vulnerable, particularly those who cannot afford to do the repairs.

“It is crucial that this programme is effective and impactful, ensuring the long-term resilience of our shelters, particularly roofs,” he said.

Dr. Holness pointed out that one challenge that has been encountered in the past with such programmes has been the inability of MPs to identify registered hardware stores in their constituencies that have the capacity to provide the items needed for repairs and are also in close proximity to the households in need.

He said this has often resulted in higher transportation costs and delays.

“I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, through the National Spatial Data Management Branch, has now mapped every registered hardware and haberdashery across the island.

“This comprehensive map will not only provide Members of Parliament with a complete list of all the hardware stores in their constituencies but the data has also been spatially represented,” he noted.

“This means that, at a glance, Members of Parliament will be able to see where each hardware store is located in relation to the households in need of assistance. This will ensure that materials can be sourced locally, reducing transportation costs and improving the efficiency of the programme,” he pointed out.

In addition, Dr. Holness said that staff of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Urban Renewal Programme and of the other units of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will be leveraged to assist in the assessment process.

“I ask for the support of this House in making this programme a success. Together, we can help to strengthen our communities, protect our citizens and ensure that our nation is better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead in the next hurricane season,” he said.

Despite distributing more than 14,000 Beryl Recovery Grants, there are many other households across Jamaica that were impacted by heavy rainfall between July and December.

Leaky roofs were the most frequent complaint.