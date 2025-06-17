Gov’t Allocates $300m to Strengthen Agricultural Crime Prevention

The Government has allocated $300 million to train and deploy Agricultural Wardens islandwide, to curb praedial larceny and other agricultural crimes.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, during the launch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) at the JCF’s Tactical Training Academy in Kingston on June 13.

Mr. Green said 243 individuals have completed the written examination for the Agricultural Wardens Programme, and with the allocated funding, training for at least 100 recruits can now commence.

The wardens will operate in praedial larceny hotspots alongside the members of the APB, which currently comprises 48 transferred police officers.

“[They] will now lead the charge and set the culture and tone for this branch. Ultimately, we are depending on you to ensure that our farmers can do what they do well,” Mr. Green said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is strengthening the legislative framework of the Praedial Larceny Prevention Act as part of its broader efforts to combat agricultural theft.

Mr. Green informed that the Act is currently before Parliament and is set for debate on proposed amendments soon, with hopes of its passage.

He indicated that the amendments to the Act will include increased fines for offenders and enhanced capacity for Agricultural Wardens.

“We have some fines that are $40,000. Now, frankly, $40,000 cannot buy a goat. We have six-month [old] goats being sold for $250,000 regularly. So, we are moving a lot of those fines to at least $1 million, some [will] go up to at least $3 million, and we are also strengthening and modernising some of the powers of Agricultural Wardens under the Act,” Minister Green disclosed.

He recalled the 2023 amendments to the Agricultural Produce Act, noting that these will further support the APB and Agricultural Wardens in enforcing the law.

“So, when we started and we looked at the Agricultural Produce Act, the maximum fine, at that time, was $250,000 and we changed that to $3 million. The maximum time in prison for a number of the [offences] was six months [and] we changed that to three years,” Minister Green said.

He explained that the amendments signal the Ministry’s heightened commitment to addressing agricultural crime.

The Agricultural Wardens Programme will run for three years, with 100 recruits deployed annually.

The wardens will undergo extensive training, covering enforcement modules on police duties and procedures, firearm training, defensive tactics, and drills.

The training will also include community-based policing, evidence recording, court preparation, and target hardening.

Agricultural modules will cover livestock classification, agricultural practices, and the Ministry’s traceability systems.

Additionally, recruits will undergo legal training in legislation, case preparation, and mock-trial exercises, along with motorcycle and motor-vehicle driving certification.