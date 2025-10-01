Gov’t Agencies Partner to Launch SDG Creative Expression Competition for Students

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), in partnership with e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJAM) and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, has officially launched a school art and creative writing initiative titled –‘Jamaica’s Young Voices: Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Creative Expression Competition’.

The initiative is intended to inspire students to creatively express their vision for Jamaica’s future through artwork, storytelling, poetry, and other written forms.

Speaking with JIS News during the launch on Thursday (September 25) at Excelsior High School in Kingston, Programme Director and SDG Focal Point at the PIOJ, Latoya Clarke, explained that the competition is designed to engage students across the country in envisioning the Jamaica they want to see in the future.

She said the initiative forms part of Jamaica’s contribution to the upcoming third Voluntary National Review of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding: “This Creative Expression Competition is a nationwide initiative… we invite students to submit artwork, stories, poems, and other creative expressions that reflect their vision for Jamaica.”

Ms. Clarke outlined the competition’s categories, noting one primary category for students in grades four to six, and two secondary categories for students in grades seven to nine and grades 10 to 13.

Additionally, she emphasised that submissions should reflect a forward-looking vision of Jamaica beyond 2030, and shared that selected student works will be showcased on international platforms.

“The deadline for submission is December 19, 2025. Persons’ work will be showcased internationally, and that is not only for the winners. We will be taking into consideration all the entries that are submitted to us, so every student has the opportunity to have their vision seen,” Ms. Clarke said.

She highlighted the prizes for participating students and their supporting teachers, which include laptop and tablet computers, gift baskets, and book vouchers.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of e-Learning Jamaica, Andrew Lee, told JIS News that technology will play a pivotal role in enabling students to participate and express their creativity.

He noted the importance of integrating the arts with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in education.

“Now we often talk about STEM. But there’s also Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). We are very keen on pushing that part (the Arts) of our students’ development… to ensure that they get the opportunity to express themselves through this poster competition,” the CEO stated.

Mr. Lee also highlighted the local relevance of the global SDGs, noting that the initiative provides young people with a platform to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He explained that e-Learning Jamaica equips schools with the technology needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape, including laptops, tablets, and interactive panels deployed in over 1,000 schools islandwide.

Meanwhile, Ms. Clarke expressed enthusiasm for the creativity and innovation of students, noting that she looks forward to seeing their artistic expressions and visions for Jamaica’s future.

The competition offers students a platform to showcase their talents while contributing meaningfully to Jamaica’s future development, in alignment with Vision 2030 Jamaica.