Gov’t Advancing Plans for Kingston Public Hospital Redevelopment

The Government is moving forward with plans to construct a new Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), the largest multidisciplinary facility in the public health system.

“I am happy to announce that we have now identified lands for lease to purchase and have commenced plans for a new KPH,” Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said.

He was making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 10).

The hospital, which opened its doors in 1776 and currently has 484 beds, has faced challenges due to the aging infrastructure and poor maintenance.

“We need to avoid a second Cornwall Regional Hospital. As a Government, we are, therefore, now focusing on the Kingston Public Hospital. A land use survey report was prepared on the properties around KPH, inclusive of the 35 parcels identified. The National Land Agency is coordinating the compulsory acquisition of the required lands,” Dr. Tufton said.

Meanwhile, significant renovations are programmed for other health facilities across the country, among them the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

Dr. Tufton informed that the process for the UHWI project is now in the final stages of procurement and will see the construction of a six-storey 120,000-square foot medical facility, which will accommodate 40 additional medical and surgical beds, improvement to outpatient or ambulatory surgery, lecture rooms and conference rooms.

Also included is the upgrade of the cardiology hybrid interventional surgery room, as well as the neonatal intensive care and administrative departments.

“Together, with Western Child and Adolescent Hospital which is 220 beds [and is in the] final stages of completion, we expect that that should be completed sometime this year. These developments should see the island with more than 450 additional beds being added to the cadre of beds in the country,” Minister Tufton said.