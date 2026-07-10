Gov’t Advancing Land Registration Programme

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Arlene Williams, says the Government is steadily advancing the Systematic Land Registration (SLR) Programme to achieve the vision of having all parcels of land properly registered.

Implemented by the NLA, the programme assists individuals who have occupied and used land undisturbed for 12 years or more to legally secure their certificates of title.

Speaking at the recent handover of titles to 121 residents of Manchester by the NLA at the Garden Hotel in Mandeville, Mrs. Williams said that land ownership brings both economic and social benefits, allowing families to leverage their assets for mortgages and business opportunities while reducing disputes over inherited property.

She noted that clear landownership contributes to social stability, lessens family conflicts, and supports national efforts to reduce crime and violence. She described the programme as a vital tool for unlocking opportunities, promoting economic growth, and creating generational wealth for Jamaican families.

As of December 1, some 9,577 certificates of title were distributed under the Programme, of which nearly 6,000 were handed over in St. Elizabeth, including more than 700 in December 2025.

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, described the occasion as a significant milestone for the beneficiaries and their families, noting that the Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to uplifting communities through landownership.

She said the ceremony was much more than the distribution of documents, emphasising that it represented dignity, security, and the creation of family legacies.

Miss Crawford acknowledged that many of the lands being titled had been occupied by families for generations.

She noted that beneficiaries had lived on, farmed, and invested in the properties for years but lacked formal legal proof of ownership.

“Today, that changes,” she declared, praising Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure

Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon Robert Montague, and the relevant government agencies for helping residents secure legal ownership of their lands.

The Member of Parliament highlighted the practical benefits of obtaining a certificate of title, explaining that formal landownership allows individuals to access loans, improve or expand their homes, invest in farming and businesses, transfer property to family members more easily, and build generational wealth.

She said the initiative reflects the Government’s broader commitment to strengthening communities and empowering citizens through economic opportunity.

Councillor for the Bellefield Division, Mario Mitchell, for this part, pointed to the challenges faced by many families who occupy inherited lands without proper documentation, often creating difficulties when transferring property across generations.

Mr. Mitchell expressed hope that the SLR would continue to expand throughout Manchester, reaching thousands of residents across all four constituencies and 15 divisions.