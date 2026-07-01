Gov’t Advancing Infrastructure to Boost Tourism Growth – Minister Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Government is advancing a range of infrastructure and destination development projects to support sustained growth and investment in Jamaica’s tourism sector.

His remarks follow calls from industry stakeholders for sustained investment in destination infrastructure to support the sector’s expansion, made during the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Tourism Forum at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on June 27.

Minister Bartlett identified infrastructure upgrades, regulatory reform, and stronger community linkages as central to transforming tourism from a standalone industry into a fully integrated “tourism economy”.

“Tourism now has to be seen, not as a discrete economic activity… like agriculture or manufacturing… but rather, tourism embraces all economic activities, without which we don’t exist. Tourism embraces security, without which we don’t exist… health, without which we don’t exist… agriculture, without which we definitely don’t exist, and manufacturing,” he said.

Earlier in the forum, outgoing JHTA President, Christopher Jarrett, called for increased investment in destination infrastructure, noting challenges that continue to impact visitor satisfaction, business operations, and investor confidence.

In addressing those concerns, Mr. Bartlett highlighted the proposed National Tourism Authority, intended to strengthen coordination among ministries and agencies involved in tourism development while streamlining processes to support investment and growth.

“The JTB (Jamaica Tourist Board) Act, which you know, and the River Rafting Act… those are the two principal Acts that govern tourism. We’re going to collapse those into one National Tourism Authority… a National Tourism Act… that would then look at the expanded tourism [product] that we have,” he said.

Minister Bartlett further pointed to several tourism development initiatives, including the recently completed Destination Development Strategy for Negril.

He further outlined plans for the continued transformation of Falmouth, Ocho Rios, and St. Thomas as part of efforts to improve visitor experiences and ensure that more communities benefit from the sector’s growth.

Meanwhile, the JHTA has reaffirmed its commitment to stronger advocacy and continued representation of the tourism industry’s interests.

Addressing the forum, Mr. Jarrett said the organisation will continue to play a leading role in advancing issues critical to the sector’s long-term growth and competitiveness.

“The next chapter of the JHTA must, therefore, be defined by stronger advocacy, greater visibility, and deeper engagement,” he stated.

Mr. Jarrett maintained that collaboration among stakeholders will remain essential to the sector’s continued success.

“We share one destination. When Jamaica speaks with one tourism voice, that voice carries tremendous influence,” he added.