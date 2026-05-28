Gov’t Advancing Establishment of One Road Authority

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the Government is moving ahead with plans to establish a One Road Authority.

The Authority is aimed at modernising, streamlining and strengthening the management, regulation and development of Jamaica’s road network.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister Morgan informed that the initiative is in a 90-day planning phase, following Cabinet approval for preparatory work to begin.

“The One Road Authority is at the planning stage. We have got the policy direction through a Cabinet decision, which instructed myself as Minister without Portfolio as well as the National Works Agency and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development to begin the process of framing and establishing the Authority,” Minister Morgan said.

The Works Minister disclosed that the Government has secured significant financial support to advance the initiative. “We have a collaboration with the World Bank, where that entity has given us a US$2.5-million grant to start the process of establishing the One Road Authority. The Government has also given us a $50-million allocation to engage consultants,” he noted.

The Minister further explained that within weeks, Cabinet approval will be sought for the next phase of implementation. The initial stage of the process involved a 90-day planning and assessment exercise to determine the structure and operational framework for the new authority.

“So, the initial phase is to outline the framework of engagement to see what we need to do and how we’re going to do it. We have done that phase with an assessment of the road sector, with an assessment of the merger that we’re going to have to have involving the Toll Authority of Jamaica, National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), and also the National Works Agency,” the Minister said.

Minister Morgan said the Government anticipates that the One Road Authority could become operational within the next 18 months.