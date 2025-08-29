Gov’t Advancing Education Reform with Strategic Investments in Schools

The Government has been making significant improvements to the quality of education across primary and secondary schools, through the implementation of a comprehensive strategy that includes infrastructure upgrades, targeted learning interventions, digital tools, and training.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says the National Coding Curriculum has been introduced alongside new digital learning tools, including an artificial intelligence (AI) app, equipping students with the skills and technologies needed to prepare for the future.

“We are making education more inclusive by providing schools with assistive technology and training teachers to better support students with disabilities. So far, over 700 special needs assistants have been hired to support our children,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon further noted that in 2024, the Ministry launched a major training programme that reached more than 5,000 educators, helping them to confidently use new methods and technology in the classroom.

Additionally, the Ministry has invested more than $5 billion to upgrade schools across the island, including the construction of additional classrooms, laboratories, and accessibility ramps and lifts, thereby creating safer, more modern learning environments for all students.

Meanwhile, the Government’s implementation of the rural school bus system is expected to eliminate barriers of distance and cost, making access to education easier and affordable for students in underserved communities.

“Over time, distance and cost will no longer prevent our children from getting an education,” Dr. Morris Dixon stated

“We have also started upgrading TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) labs in all technical high schools at a cost of $400 million, preparing our students with hands-on experience for the workforce,” she added.

Minister Morris Dixon also announced plans to revise the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) to alleviate pressure on students, parents, and schools.

Simultaneously, the Ministry is addressing literacy challenges by timetabling reading periods in Grades One to Three, and discontinuing the practice of social promotion.

A total of $186 billion has been allocated to the Ministry for fiscal year 2025/2026.