Gov’t Advancing 2030 Infrastructure Development Agenda

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to advancing critical infrastructure development by 2030.

The Administration has identified buildings, road networks, and water and sewerage systems – a number of which have exceeded their intended lifespans – as top priorities for modernisation, upgrades, and replacement.

Speaking during Monday’s (May 25) official Labour Day Ceremony held at Sabina Park in Kingston, one of this year’s National Projects, Dr. Holness underscored that while infrastructure is designed to endure across generations, it cannot do so without consistent maintenance.

“As we move towards 2030 to become a developed country, the Government will have to move towards a massive project of renewing our infrastructure. That is going to be super expensive… but it is important if we are to truly become a developed nation,” he stated.

Labour Day 2026 was observed under the theme: ‘One People, One Purpose: In All Things, Jamaica Wins’, with the second National Project centered at the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institute in St. Elizabeth.

The Prime Minister emphasised that large-scale projects must be completed, not only to enhance the country’s physical appearance, but also to improve the welfare and quality of life of residents.

“We need new roadways taking in the traffic from the Mandela Highway into Kingston without so many stoplight interruptions and [side] roads. We need [a new] sewerage… [system in] west Kingston, south west and central Kingston [for example]… because the old sewerage [system] that was built about 100 years ago… some of it is just [made of] bricks, way under the road, and asbestos pipes. So, we are going to have to take those up and put in new pipes,” he said.

With work already under way, Dr. Holness reassured the public that the Government will effectively manage the process, even as some inconveniences are expected.

“You see us doing work in Mona [St. Andrew], coming down Hope Road and other areas… but we are going to have to sewer the entire Kingston. The water mains that carry water to your homes, some of them have been underground for 80 years, and we are going to have to change those,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister lauded the contributions of Labour Day volunteers, special teams, and sponsors for their dedicated work at Sabina Park.

Multiple teams, including volunteers from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; the Urban Development Corporation; and the Jamaica Defence Force, with support from Berger Paints were instrumental in restoring rails, installing and painting the garbage house, repairing murals, and carrying out general cleaning activities.

Dr. Holness reiterated the importance of maintaining key infrastructure as essential to building Jamaica’s future and safeguarding the nation’s legacy.

“Sabina Park is a historic ground. [Sport] Minister [Hon. Olivia] Grange, in her very persuasive way, got the Cabinet to focus Labour Day on Sabina Park because, thankfully, cricket will return to Sabina Park. Sri Lanka will be playing and the Caribbean Premier League will be here. This is a way in which we can get national attention and to start to focus on this piece of very important infrastructure,” he said.