Gov’t Adopts Bird Flu Safegards for Poultry Sector

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, through its Veterinary Services Division (VSD), has taken an exclusionary approach to safeguard the poultry sector against the threat of the Avian Influenza, commonly known as ‘Bird Flu’.

According to Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, the highly contagious virus is often transmitted by migratory birds and can be introduced to poultry farms through contaminated feed, equipment, clothing or improperly declared imports.

He added that the virus has a high mortality rate and can cause economic devastation to farmers and, ultimately, trade restrictions.

This could prove more devastating to Jamaica, where poultry is the largest source of animal protein and supports the livelihood of thousands of people, with backyard farmers accounting for 40 per cent of the country’s total production.

Consequently, the Ministry has taken measures to ensure that not a single case of Bird Flu enters Jamaica.

“This approach of prevention… is more cost-effective, humane, and far more sustainable than trying to contain an outbreak after the fact. Hence, to achieve this, we’re reinforcing a multi-layer strategy that we believe the entire region has to focus on,” Minister Green said, while speaking recently during the Caribbean Poultry Association (CPA) Eighth International Technical Symposium and Exhibition at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Measures that Mr. Green said are being undertaken include enhancing border protection, encompassing strengthened veterinary surveillance at ports of entry and increased screening of high-risk imports such as poultry products, live birds and feed materials; ongoing surveillance of wild bird populations by the VSD in collaboration with international partners; and implementation of robust biosecurity measures on small and large poultry farms.

Other measures include public education and awareness, targeting farmers, backyard growers, vendors, and pet bird owners; and implementing emergency preparedness and response measures in the unlikely event that Bird Flu is detected in the country.

“All of us must have our contingency plans, including rapid response teams, quarantine protocols, and disease containment strategies, which, for us at the Ministry, are being regularly updated,” Mr. Green informed.

He emphasised that partnership is essential for the success of various initiatives against Bird Flu, asserting that all stakeholders – both locally and regionally – must report suspicious illnesses, adhere to biosecurity guidelines, and remain vigilant and proactive.

Additionally, Minister Green stated that the Government, through the Veterinary Services Division (VSD) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), is providing support through training workshops and guidance, while also fostering public-private partnerships to prevent Bird Flu from entering the country.

He highlighted the poultry industry’s significant value, noting that it is the most affordable and accessible source of animal protein in Jamaica.

Additionally, the Minister said poultry accounts for 41 per cent of the animal protein consumed by Jamaicans, noting the popularity of chicken.

Consequently, Mr. Green maintained, “we have to continue to nurture it, to protect it, to ensure that it continues to grow”.

This year’s International Technical Symposium and Exhibition marks the 25th anniversary of the CPA.

The three-day event, which ran from May 13 to 15, explored poultry’s impact on the Caribbean under the theme ‘Beyond Farming: The True Impact of Poultry’, while fostering greater collaboration among industry stakeholders and policymakers.