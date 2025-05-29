Gov’t Actively Expanding Agro Park Network

The Government is actively expanding Jamaica’s agro park network, with major developments in Clarendon and St. Ann aimed at fostering sustainable agribusiness and increasing youth and women participation in agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, made the announcement during his 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 27).

“We opened the Parnassus Agro Park in Southwest Clarendon… 570 acres… [and] people have started to work that land,” he stated.

Mr. Green noted that the facility is already supporting a diverse range of stakeholders.

“We have already leased 70 acres to youth we have leased 100 acres to women, [and] we have allocated 159 acres to 23 farmers who previously occupied the land [and] now have leases… so they can do what they love. In addition, 210 acres have been allocated to new investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green announced that a new 670-acre agro park is being established in Lydford, St. Ann, highlighting the partnership between Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) and Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC).

He described the Lydford initiative as “a model for sustainable agribusiness”, emphasising its role in promoting climate-smart practices and supporting small and medium-sized farmers.

Minister Green reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to engaging youth in agriculture.

“As Minister, I have passed a policy to say 25 per cent of our leased land must be earmarked for youth engagement. We have surpassed that target and now 29 per cent of our leased lands are [now allocated] to youth and women in our agro parks,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Green said the Government has set an ambitious goal to further expand the agro park network.

“We have set ourselves a target that, over the next five years, every parish should have an agro park. We have [already] identified some property in St. James [and] we are looking to identify some property in Hanover We want to ensure that every parish has an agro park,” he stated.