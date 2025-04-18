Gov’t Accelerating CCTV Coverage Under JamaicaEye

The Government is accelerating the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras under the JamaicaEye Programme to cover all urban centres, says Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Addressing a recent meeting with the Portland business community at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio, he informed that about 1,000 cameras have been installed at hotspots across the island and Cabinet has given approval for the acquisition of an additional 2,500 devices.

JamaicaEye is a national CCTV surveillance system designed to enhance public safety and security by utilising a network of public and private cameras to monitor public spaces and assist in responding to crime, accidents, disasters and other incidents.

The system is managed by the Ministry of National Security and monitored by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

It uses video analytics software for tasks like facial recognition, license plate recognition and crowd counting, allowing for quick identification of potential threats and efficient response.

Dr. Chang noted that the cameras provide a deterrence against crime by creating a sense of visibility, noting that once they are operational “criminals think twice about where they go”.

“JamaicaEye is on the ground, where we are able to identify individuals, whether by facial or profile recognition,” he noted.

He assured the Portland businesspeople that the JCF is actively addressing crime in the parish, utilising intelligence-led policing.

“I can assure you that we have extremely good-quality intelligence. We are taking action… some of it is not visible, but it is the non-visible part that works well and what we are giving special attention,” Minister said.