Governor-General’s Award Honouree Leads Jamaica’s Expanding Diaspora in China

The Jamaican Diaspora in the People’s Republic of China has blossomed into a vibrant and influential community, playing a pivotal role in strengthening Jamaica’s presence within one of the world’s largest nations.

At the forefront of this movement is Dr. Nicoleen Johnson, a Shanghai-based academic and community liaison, who has become a leading voice and visible representative of Jamaica’s expanding diaspora in China.

On Monday (June 15), during the opening day of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, Dr. Johnson, originally from Bethel Town, Westmoreland, was among seven distinguished Jamaicans from across the globe conferred with the 2026 Governor-General’s Diaspora Achievement Award.

The Award was presented in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to Jamaica’s national development and the global advancement of the country’s interests.

Alongside Dr. Johnson, the other honorees represented the breadth of the Jamaican Diaspora, hailing from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and France.

She told JIS News that since arriving in China nearly 30 years ago, she has both witnessed and actively fostered the growth of Jamaica’s presence there.

“[Members of] the Jamaican Diaspora in China [are] doing amazing [things]. There are people selling Jamaican products and people promoting our culture in China. I think this [diaspora conference] would be a kind of encouragement for them to continue to promote our culture in this country so far away from home,” Dr. Johnson shared.

She noted that the diaspora in China – once pioneered largely through her own efforts – has grown steadily over the years, with increasing numbers of Jamaicans now choosing to study and work in the country.

This expansion, she added, has further strengthened the cultural ties and mutual understanding between both countries.

Beyond that, Dr. Johnson noted that she has made it her mission to act as a bridge for fellow Jamaicans, offering guidance to newcomers as they navigate life in China and helping them establish themselves in a country that can often feel daunting without a supportive hand.

“It is all about spreading our Jamaican roots and making ourselves known in this country (China) and, well… we are very strong now,” she added.

The achievement is particularly significant given that, when Dr. Johnson first arrived in China in 1997 on a Chinese Government scholarship to study at Fudan University in Shanghai, she was the sole Jamaican living there.

For four years, she remained the lone Jamaican resident in China before students and professionals gradually began making the journey to study and work there.

Over time, she emerged as a trailblazer for those who followed, dedicating herself to helping fellow Jamaicans adjust to life in the Asian nation.

A graduate of Bethel Town All-Age School in Westmoreland, Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St. James, and the University of Technology, Jamaica, Dr. Johnson’s journey was far from easy.

Upon arriving in China, she discovered that her master’s programme would be taught entirely in Mandarin, a language she did not speak at the time but eventually mastered through determination and the support of her classmates.

Dr. Johnson’s perseverance ultimately paid off. She successfully completed her master’s degree, defended her thesis in Mandarin, and later earned a doctorate – also taught entirely in Chinese.

In doing so, she became the first Jamaican known to have attained both qualifications in China, marking a historic milestone for the diaspora.

“So, receiving the Governor-General’s Award… I feel blessed. This isn’t something that I worked or looked for. I just did what I was born to do… which is to connect people and to help our diaspora,” Dr. Johnson explained.

“Just to be a Jamaican in a [country such as China] and to open the doors for other Jamaicans, this award for me is like the icing on the cake. I felt very proud and appreciated, and I’m very proud to go back to China,” she added.