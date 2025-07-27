Governor-General Calls on Jamaicans to Commit to National Values

As the nation prepares to celebrate 63 years of Independence, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, is calling on Jamaicans to commit to building a just, prosperous, and united future—grounded in integrity, courage, and national pride.

“Let us continue to build a nation rooted in righteousness, anchored in peace and faithful to its promise,” he said.

The Governor-General’s message was delivered by Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, during the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service for Jamaica 63 at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston on Sunday (July 27).

The service, which was attended by several dignitaries, headed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, was held under the theme: ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’.

The Governor-General further encouraged every Jamaican to play their part, so that the nation may flourish in beauty, fellowship, and prosperity—and continue to advance the welfare of the whole human race.

“On August 6, 1962, Jamaica raised its National Flag of Black, Green, and Gold for the very first time, an emblem of freedom, hope and resolve. Today, 63 years later, we come before God with grateful hearts, acknowledging his leading throughout our national journey while petitioning for its continuance,” he said.

“It has not always been an easy path. We continue to confront persistent challenges: crime, economic uncertainty, and the growing impact of climate change, among others. Yet we remain a people of unwavering faith and enduring strengths,” he added.

The Governor-General noted that, from humble beginnings, Jamaicans have risen to global prominence—excelling in science, the arts, education, athletics, and other areas.

“Our fields, classrooms, studios and laboratories bear witness to the triumph of resilience and innovation. We celebrate our farmers, who harness new technologies and feed our nation, the entrepreneurs who drive economic renewal, and the creatives and athletes whose excellence elevates Brand Jamaica on the world stage. At the same time, we must answer the call for justice, equity and protection of the vulnerable, especially our women, children, youth, and elderly,” he said.

During the service, Dr. Holness read the first scripture lesson from Psalms 33: 8-12, while the second, from 2 Timothy 1: 6-10, was delivered by Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Mark Golding.