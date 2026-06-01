Governor-General Calls for Greater Regional Collaboration to Fight Corruption

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called for strengthened regional collaboration to combat corruption in an increasingly complex global environment.

In his address, delivered by Custos of Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, at the opening of the 12th Annual Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICAB) Conference, on June 1, at the ROK Hotel, in Kingston, the Governor-General said the participation of delegates from across the Caribbean and the wider Commonwealth, reflected a shared commitment to advancing transparency, accountability and ethical governance.

“While many nations are represented in this room today, we are united by one common goal, which is to strengthen integrity, confront corruption and safeguard public trust within our institutions and societies,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that the conference comes at a time when the global landscape is changing rapidly and presenting new governance challenges.

The four-day conference, which runs until June 4, is being held under the theme, ‘Strengthening Regional Integrity Efforts and Anti-Corruption Mechanisms in an Evolving Global Environment’.

The Governor-General commended the delegates for the critical role they play in reinforcing the foundations of democratic societies and maintaining public trust in institutions.

His address also highlighted the transformative impact of advances in artificial intelligence, digital communication and financial technologies, which continue to reshape interactions among Governments, businesses and citizens.

However, the Governor-General warned that these innovations have also given rise to cyber-enabled fraud, digital manipulation, illicit financial activities, misinformation and increasingly sophisticated forms of corruption that transcend national borders.

Against this backdrop, he stressed that integrity must evolve beyond being merely an aspirational principle. “It must become an active framework of governance embedded in policy, reinforced through institutions and protected through regional cooperation and vigilance,” he said.

He added that public confidence, democratic stability and sustainable development all depend on the ability of nations to embrace anti-corruption mechanisms to emerging realities.

The Governor-General further underscored the importance of the conference theme, noting that it calls stakeholders not only to reflect on existing challenges but also to take decisive action.

He praised the work of CCAICAB in fostering cooperation among member states, sharing strategies to combat corruption and advancing good governance in keeping with international best practices.

He described the association as a vital forum for the exchange of ideas, expertise and practical solutions, enabling members to identify obstacles, strengthen professional ethics, support institutional development and build networks capable of responding effectively to emerging threats.

The Governor-General also paid tribute to integrity commissions and anti-corruption bodies across the region, describing them as guardians of accountability and transparency whose efforts reinforce the rule of law and strengthen public institutions.

He expressed the hope that the gathering would deepen partnerships, sharpen strategies and inspire innovative approaches to regional cooperation. He encouraged delegates to be guided by a shared commitment to integrity as a cornerstone of democracy and development.