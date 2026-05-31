Government Welcomes USS Nimitz to Kingston Harbour

The Government has welcomed the arrival of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier to the Kingston Harbour, hailing it as a symbol of the longstanding bilateral relationship between Jamaica and the United States.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon and Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz received an exclusive tour of the vessel on Saturday (May 30) as it made its way to the port of Kingston for a week-long friendship mission.

During its week in Jamaican waters the USS Nimitz will host and participate in a series of community initiatives.

Minister Morris Dixon highlighted that the visit will offer a unique educational platform for youth as well as hands-on community support.

“There will also be some students from across the country who will be able to go on to the carrier and to see it, to understand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in a very different way,” she said.

“Members of the crew will also be going to schools in Jamaica to help to refurbish them and to do some work. They’ll also be playing sports with young people from across the country,” Dr. Morris Dixon added.

In return, members of the USS Nimitz crew will be able to tour parts of Jamaica, go sight-seeing and enjoy some of the local tourist spots.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the onboard visit was the Ministers’ interaction with several sailors who are Jamaican-born or of Jamaican descent currently serving on the carrier.

“Today it was really special to come on this carrier to see Jamaican young men and women who were born here that are now in the U.S. Navy working in really highly specialised areas, doing really well, also flying the Jamaican flag really high in this place,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

Minister Vaz expressed profound gratitude to the United States Embassy, which is facilitating the visit of the USS Nimitz to Jamaica on its final stop of the Southern Seas 2026 Deployment.

“This is an unforgettable moment, unforgettable day, things that you dream about, that you’re actually experiencing. Probably few civilians get this opportunity in a lifetime and so I want to thank you,” Minister Vaz said.

He emphasised that the deployment of the aircraft carrier underscores the deep, historical cooperation between Jamaica and the United States which span areas including education, security and transportation.

The Minister noted that the relationship between the two nations is “unshakable, unbreakable and [has] a long, long legacy of cooperation” and he looks forward to welcoming the vessel and its crew into the Kingston Harbour where they will get a chance to enjoy the local food, music and culture.

The aircraft carrier will remain at the port of Kingston from June 1 to 5.