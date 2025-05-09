Government to Spend $1 Billion to Provide Breakfast for 69,000 Students This Year

This year, the Government is investing more than $1 billion to provide breakfast for approximately 69,000 students in the Nutrition Products Limited programme in schools.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure during a statement in the Senate today (May 9).

“This is part of a broader $9-billion programme that aims to reach 200,000 children with a nutritious breakfast, snack and/or midday meal. We know that children cannot learn if they are hungry,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She stressed that “no child should come to school and go through the day without a proper meal”.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the National School Nutrition Policy will strengthen and expand the Nutrition Products Limited programme and other school-based meal initiatives by improving meal quality and nutritional content, expanding breakfast offerings to reduce morning hunger and investing in kitchen infrastructure in schools where necessary.

“With this policy, we signal to every parent, every teacher, and most importantly, every student, that the Government of Jamaica sees them, hears them, and we are working for them. We are building a nation where no child is left behind because of hunger. We are building a nation where schools are not only places of learning but also environments of wellness,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

The National School Nutrition Policy is a comprehensive, multi-sectoral framework that lays out clear principles and actions to promote healthy eating and active living in all Jamaican schools.

It will ensure all students have access to safe, nutritious foods; limit the sale and promotion of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods within school environments; mandate nutrition education across the curriculum; strengthen the school-feeding programme; and foster partnerships among schools, families, farmers, vendors, and communities to build a culture of wellness.