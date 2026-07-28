Government to Meet with Castor Oil Association and Honey Producers

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says Government will be meeting with the Castor Oil Association and honey producers to explore creating a geographical indication (GI), to help protect and market locally produced goods.

Minister Hill was speaking during a question-and-answer session at a Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting on July 22, in Savanna-la-Mar.

The meeting was convened as part of ongoing efforts to discuss economic opportunities and challenges in Westmoreland, and to focus on initiatives aimed at strengthening micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

A GI is a form of intellectual property, recognised for products tied to a specific place of origin. It signals that the item possesses qualities linked to that region and is typically associated with production methods developed over time there. Supporters say GI certification can distinguish products in the marketplace and add value by tying them to their source and tradition.

Minister Hill said the proposal could strengthen Jamaica’s ability to compete commercially, while highlighting the role of intellectual property protection in promoting locally made goods. He also argued that stakeholders must provide the evidence needed to advance development plans.

“I’m doing the intellectual property end of the business. What I want is the numbers to make the case to say we must develop this castor oil industry,” Mr. Hill said, urging stakeholders to bring data that can be used in policy discussions.

During the session, Mr. Hill also praised the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its interactive role in both local and national affairs, saying such engagement helps drive practical solutions.

“This is what democracy is about – people coming together, asking questions, engaging, and helping to shape solutions,” Mr. Hill said.

“The Chamber is not only looking at local matters; it’s also bringing issues of national importance to the table. That positive, impactful engagement between government and the private sector is exactly what we need if we are going to move the economy forward,” he continued.

Mr. Hill further singled out the small business sector, saying the economy can only grow when smaller firms are able to thrive and compete.

“Our Jamaican economy can only grow if small businesses thrive. That is why my Ministry has been doing everything we can to assist, providing a seamless climate – one that everyone can get a fair shake. This has been a priority of the Government, and it has intensified in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa,” he said.

The Chamber included representatives from the business community, government agencies and other stakeholders, who discussed ways to support growth in Westmoreland and help expand opportunities for MSMEs.