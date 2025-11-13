Government to Implement IECMS to Make the Justice System More Efficient

The Government will be implementing an integrated electronic case management system, so that justice can be delivered in a timely manner that benefits the people, says Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

Delivering the keynote address at the contract signing for the commencement of the design, development and implementation of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), held at the Ministry in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (November 12), the Minister said the system will make cases “move quickly, timely, and in a manner that is efficient and benefits the people”.

“The IECMS will serve as a single, seamless, digital platform that connects every component of the justice chain, from investigation to prosecution, adjudication, and, if necessary, the correctional management system. Some of the key benefits that this game-changing initiative will bring to our justice sector end-to-end electronic case management, all criminal cases will be filed, processed, and tracked electronically, from the police station to the courtroom and beyond,” he said.

The system is being put into operation, in conjunction with the Rwanda Corporation Initiative, with support from Global Affairs Canada, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in Jamaica.

Minister Chuck said that it will deliver improved coordination among agencies and allow for real-time data sharing between key justice institutions, including the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Department of Corrections.

The Minister stated that reduction in case delays and backlog will also be enabled, as well as improved tracking, communication, and scheduling, the acceleration of the delivery of justice, and enhanced transparency and public access.

“The platform will enable greater access to justice information, strengthening accountability, fairness, and trust within the system. Substantial cost-sharing savings, through reduced paper usage, low administrative overheads, and faster processes. The IECMS will deliver significant savings to the public purse,” Mr. Chuck said.