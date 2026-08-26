Government to Establish Supporting Framework for Electronic Prescribing and Dispensing

The Government is to establish standards, processes and systems required to support secure and widespread electronic prescribing and dispensing in Jamaica.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, said Jamaica’s pharmacy regulations already permit the electronic transmission of prescriptions, based on previous advice received by the Government from the Attorney General’s chambers.

However, she said further work is required to establish the supporting framework for its broader implementation.

Ambassador Marks was addressing the Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica (PSJ) and Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) Joint Conference, at the Princess Grand Jamaica Resort in Hanover, on August 21.

“The next step includes establishing the standards, the processes, and systems that can support secure, integrated, and widespread electronic prescribing and dispensing,” Ambassador Marks said.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Pharmacists advancing healthcare through innovation, policy and practice’.

Senator Marks said she is looking forward to working with the pharmacy profession on the matter, noting that her portfolio involves examining areas across government where outdated processes create unnecessary impediments and where policy redesign and technology can deliver improved outcomes.

“I look forward to working with you on that. Because my own mandate is actually to look at efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation across all of government – ministries, agencies and departments – where legacy processes create unnecessary friction and where policy process redesign and technology can produce a better outcome,” she said.

Minister pointed to the Government’s implementation of electronic signatures as an example of how changes in policy, law, technology and business processes can work together to improve efficiency.

She noted that implementation required the establishment of supporting policies and infrastructure to provide a trust framework for authenticated electronic documents and legally recognised digital transactions across government.

One practical application, Ambassador Marks said, has been in the courts, where judges can now sign traffic ticket warrants electronically.

“By May of this year, over 100,000 warrants were signed electronically,” she outlined.

Ambassador Marks said the experience demonstrates the importance of ensuring that policy, law, technology and business-process reform move together to achieve transformation on a wider scale.