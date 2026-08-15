Government to Establish Scholarship in Honour of Stephen Francis

As part of a lasting tribute to the late Vincent Stephen Francis, the Government is to establish a scholarship that will benefit a student-athlete at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during the thanksgiving service celebrating the legendary coach’s life, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in St. Andrew on Saturday (August 15).

Coach Francis, affectionately called “Franno” by his friends and athletes, passed away after a period of illness, on July 4. He was 63 years old.

While delivering a tribute to Mr. Francis, Minister Grange said the “Government will have discussions with UTech and with Paul (Francis) to see how we can ensure that there is a lasting tribute to Franno.”

She noted that further details regarding the scholarship will be disclosed following the necessary consultations with UTech leadership and Mr. Francis’ family.

UTech President, Dr. Kevin Brown, thanked Minister Grange for offering the scholarship in Mr. Francis’ memory.

“We look forward to giving that (scholarship) to a worthy recipient in the new academic year,” he stated.

Stephen Francis played an integral role in developing Jamaican athletes, positioning them to dominate on the global stage, through his Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track Club.



His athletes have won numerous medals at the Olympics, World Championships and World Junior Championships over the last three decades, while breaking national, World and Olympic records.

Among the successful athletes impacted by his training are Kishane Thompson, Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Tajay Gayle, Sherone Simpson and Brigitte Foster Hylton.