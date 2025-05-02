Government to Embark on Drainage Study in Spanish Town to Address Flooding

The Government will be embarking on a study of the drainage systems in sections of St. Catherine, particularly Spanish Town and Old Harbour, to take corrective action against flooding.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, at the monthly meeting of the St. Catherine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Spanish Town on Wednesday (April 30).

Minister Morgan pointed to the severity of the issue, particularly on St. John’s Road in Spanish Town.

“One of the biggest challenges I faced when I took over [as Minister of Works] is the issue of St. John’s Road, where when the water comes down, there’s massive flooding in that entire vicinity,” Mr. Morgan said.

In response, the Government has engaged a multilateral organisation to conduct a study on the drainage system on St. John’s Road and its environs. The results of the study will inform a final plan to fix the drains in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr. Morgan informed that a national drainage study was done that included Spanish Town. He said the Government plans to pull the town from the national study and conduct a separate drainage investigation.

He says that due to the size of Spanish Town, this process will take time and will require significant funding.

“But it is something that the Government is committed to doing – pulling it out of the national drainage study and giving Spanish Town its own specific space in terms of a drainage study that will give us an idea of what to do,” Minister Morgan said.

Mr. Morgan said that there is an area in Old Harbour that is called Big Pond, and when it rains people are marooned. “We have already made a decision as to how we’re going to fix it,” the Minister said.

He informed that the drains in Old Harbour will be fixed; however, a separate plan is needed to address a persistent sinkhole in the area.

Mr. Morgan said the Government is committed to developing the infrastructure in St. Catherine.