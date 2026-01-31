Government To Build New St. Ann Infirmary

The Government is moving to construct a new infirmary in St. Ann, aimed at relocating vulnerable residents from the risky coastline to a safer inland location.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, announced the plan during a tour of the facility on Friday (January 30).

He noted that he intends to submit a proposal to Cabinet on Monday, February 2, seeking approval for the construction.

Mr. McKenzie stated that the submission will form part of a broader request to the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) for post-Hurricane Melissa reconstruction projects, which also encompass the construction of a new infirmary in Falmouth, Trelawny.

“The concern I have about this facility (St. Ann Infirmary) is that it is close to the sea, and we saw what happened at the Trelawny Infirmary in Falmouth. So under the rebuilding effort after Hurricane Melissa, this (St. Ann Infirmary) is one of the facilities that will become a national project,” he outlined.

The Minister advised that potential sites have already been identified in Seville, where the St. Ann Municipal Corporation owns land.

He further indicated that he will collaborate with Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, to advance discussions on securing the most suitable location.

Mr. McKenzie also disclosed that a technical team will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proposed locations before presenting final recommendations.

“We are committed to relocating the infirmary. If all goes well, I expect that by the end of 2027 or 2028, we’ll be looking at a new facility. Already, there is a concept of what we want, and we will do that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, immediate steps are being taken to shore up the existing aged facility, according to Minister McKenzie.

He explained that the current building can only undergo remedial repairs to keep it intact for the time being, and as a temporary measure, retrofitted containers will be introduced to serve specific functions.

The Minister commended the St. Ann Municipal Corporation for the extensive repair work undertaken since the hurricane, including the completion of a fully retrofitted kitchen.

He further announced that funding has been committed to retrofit the administrative offices, as staff are currently operating from the sleeping quarters.

“Next month (February) we are planning a cleanup of the facility. We’ll be bringing in the National Works Agency (NWA) along with the SDC (Social Development Commission), NSWMA (National Solid Waste Management Authority) and other stakeholders to… remove a lot of the debris that is here,” Mr. McKenzie indicated.

Matron of the St. Ann Infirmary, Alicia Drummond, reported that the facility is currently caring for 71 residents, who spent six weeks in emergency shelter after the hurricane, and is gradually returning to normal operations.

She noted that while the relocation period was challenging and placed heavy demands on staff, morale is improving and the team is recovering from the earlier burnout experienced.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay, Councillor Cardell Wickham, welcomed the Government’s intention to construct a new infirmary, noting that the project is long overdue.

He emphasised that the initiative will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents of St. Ann in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.