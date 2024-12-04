Government to Assist Dairy Farmers Through $20-Million Equipment Lease Programme

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Government will assist dairy farmers to significantly improve their output, through a $20-million Equipment Lease Programme.

Speaking at the Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover on November 28 as part of the ongoing Dairy Livestock Innovation and Nutrition Programme, the Minister said the programme is designed to alleviate the financial burden faced by farmers who struggle to acquire the necessary equipment for efficient dairy operations.

He added that the farmers will now have access to modern milking technologies without the upfront costs typically associated with purchasing such equipment.

Mr. Green emphasised the importance of farmers embracing technological advancements in the dairy industry.

“We will be providing 15 mobile milking machines, 11 milk cooling tanks, and a harvester. All of this is over $20 million that we have invested, that we will be providing on preferential lease terms to our farmers,” he said.

The Minister pointed to the inefficiencies prevalent in traditional dairy farming methods, which often hinder productivity, adding that “the reality is, it is an inefficient way of doing things, and in this modern era we cannot continue to use old methodologies and expect different results”.

“Our farmers often milk only once a day. With our mobile milkers, we have seen farmers milking twice a day. That means you are already doubling your income from the same animal. Additionally, we are going to be providing equipment not just to improve operations but to create opportunities for farmers to expand their business,” Mr. Green said.

The Minister noted that the introduction of the harvester is another key component of the initiative, and that the equipment can drastically reduce the time required for harvesting grass, “transforming a task that previously took several days into a matter of minutes”.

Mr. Green said that the Equipment Lease Programme is expected to create a ripple effect throughout the dairy industry, enhancing productivity and profitability for farmers, while also contributing to the overall growth of the agricultural sector.

He argued that by reducing labour costs and increasing the efficiency of operations, the initiative aims to empower farmers to be more competitive in the market.

The Minister said that in addition to providing the necessary equipment, the Government is committed to offering training and support to ensure that farmers are equipped with the knowledge and skills to maximise the benefits of this new technology.

“The integration of modern practices and equipment is essential for the future sustainability of the dairy industry, and the Government is dedicated to facilitating this transition,” he said.

Mr. Green explained that the initiative also aligns with the Government’s broader strategic goals of enhancing food security and increasing agricultural productivity across Jamaica.