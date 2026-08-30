Government to Address Issue of Informal Settlements

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the situation in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, could represent a watershed in how Jamaica addresses informal and irregular settlements.

Dr. Holness said the Government’s response must reinforce that squatting is unacceptable, while ensuring that people living in these communities are not abandoned.

“Whatever we are going to do in response to this crisis must establish firmly in the minds of Jamaicans and in government policy that squatting is wrong. However, it must also establish that we must help persons who are informally and irregularly settled on land. That not because you are squatting, you are abandoned,” he stated.

The Prime Minister was addressing residents during a visit to Cooper’s Pen on Friday (August 28), where he toured the community, met with persons affected by the recent demolition of houses and outlined the Government’s proposed response.

He further underscored that persons living in informal settlements should have an opportunity to transition into legal property ownership.

Dr. Holness emphasised that the solution is to establish a fair process through which Jamaicans can legally acquire property.

“The answer can’t be to acquire property illegally. The answer must be to create a process through which all Jamaicans, regardless of your colour, your class, your place of birth, your religion, your status in society, you have a fair opportunity to acquire property. That is what my government says,” the Prime Minister stated.

Dr. Holness further noted that the protection of property rights must remain central to that process.

“My objective is to make all of you here property owners and therefore the foundation of the society must be to protect property rights and that must be unambiguous,” he noted.

The Prime Minister said the Government will also develop a broader response to the issue of informal settlements.

“I have [given] Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Robert Montague… specific duties to review those policies. In a couple of days, he will come back to me with a general proposal as to how to treat with the matter,” he said.

“So yes, the government will have a general response to deal with the rising issue of regularizing and relocating squatter settlements,” Dr. Holness added.